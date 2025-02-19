Granite Hills student overcomes movement disorders to excel in the pool and with a pencil and paper

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Granite Hills High School student born with cerebral palsy defied the odds by becoming a key member of the Eagles swim team. However, that is not Kelly Lecker's only talent. She is also very handy with the pencil and paper.

"I couldn't go about and play with all the other kids so I turned to another activity of drawing This element that I can do that sets me apart from other kids, " says Lecker.

Putting pencil to paper and being very creative is what Lecker says makes her feel very normal.

"You know I have cerebral palsy."

Kelly's dad Scott says the initial outlook was bleak.

"Doctors said by the time she was two she would not talk, walk, or see. That was just based on the progression they were seeing at that point and time."

Scott told me that same thing back in 2022 when we watched Kelly compete as a freshman on the swim team. From the cheers from the crowd that day, you could see how Kelly is a true inspiration.

"What I enjoy most about the swimming team is the friendships that I have made," said Kelly Lecker back in 2022.

We have followed Kelly's progress not only as a swimmer but have also focused on her artistic talents as a drawer.

"It makes me feel relaxed because I couldn't do normal stuff and drawing gave me an activity to do."

Back in 2022 while at the pool Kelly had this message for those with cerebral palsy.

"You should always go out there and follow your dreams."

Three years later the message is still the same.

"Don't let fear or doubt or what other people may think hold you back."