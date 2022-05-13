Graduation ceremonies kick off around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This weekend is expected to be a memorable one for thousands of San Diego State and University of San Diego students, as graduation ceremonies for both local universities began.

On Friday, across seven separate ceremonies, more than 11,000 SDSU students will walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.

“It’s just the culmination of all my work for pretty much my whole life," SDSU graduate Destiny Dickerson told ABC 10News.

Dickerson, a graduate student who majored in psychology and religious studies, said Friday is a big day, adding, “It was a personal goal more for myself, because I felt like education was important, and education was the way where I would be able to get to where I want to be."

For others, like Jessica Sylvester, graduating from one of San Diego's finest institutions, is a dream come true.

“I’m from Philadelphia, and I have always wanted to come out her to California for school. So, this is definitely a big moment," she said. "And I’m done here, I did it and I am excited to see what else this city has for me.”

On Friday morning, caps and gowns of red and black filled up Viejas Arena on the SDSU campus. Students in attendant felt the weight of their accomplishments as they earned degrees and prepared to begin their next chapter.

SDSU graduate Troy Dentzer said, “Really rewarding to see a goal that we have had since I was a child … when I was told I was going to college, and here we are. It’s really cool.”

Meanwhile, across town and abord the USS Midway, University of San Diego students connected to the military celebrated their big day.

Graduation ceremonies will be taking place all weekend long and throughout the month of May.