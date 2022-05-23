Governor suggests possible water restrictions for California

San Diego (KGTV)- Mandatory water restrictions soon may be in the future for all of California. The governor threatened the mandates if we don’t use less water on our own.

“This year, 2022, it was historically dry,” says Efren Lopez with The San Diego Water Authority. “It was hot so you see that uptick in water use.”

Governor Gavin Newsom held a closed-door meeting Monday with major water agencies across the state. A representative from San Diego County Water Authority was also there.

The state has given local agencies the power to regulate water. But the governor warns if localized conservation does not happen the state would be forced to implement mandatory restrictions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor San Diego County is experiencing moderate to severe conditions. Lopez says our water is not in jeopardy like other parts of the state.

“Our projection shows we have enough supplies to last us to 2045. We can forgo many droughts.”

The state is still urging Californians to do their part like:



limiting outdoor watering

taking shorter showers

taking showers instead of baths

Using a broom instead of a hose to clean outdoors

washing full loads of clothes

The California State Water Resource Control Board will meet tomorrow morning to discuss proposed regulations to encourage more water conservation. Newsom plans to meet with water agencies again in two months.