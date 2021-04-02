Gov. Gavin Newsom visits City Heights pop-up vaccination clinic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Right now San Diego County is still in the red tier, but if the state reaches its goal of getting four million people in specific communities vaccinated we could move into the orange tier soon.

Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom visited San Diego, stopping by City Heights to tour a pop-up vaccination site with city, county, and federal officials.

Three hundred residents in this community will be receiving their Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This pop-up site was placed in this specific neighborhood because it’s one of the hardest-hit communities in the county.

Though the supply of vaccines has impacted distribution in San Diego County, county officials expect to see an increase soon, citing we received 25% more this week compared to last week.

There’s also a push locally to reach out to the Asian American Pacific Islander Community. UCSD Health held a vaccination clinic at the First Samoan Congressional Christian Church where they are working to vaccinate 1,000 members of the AAPI community.

Jeweliana Mendiola works at a hospital in Chula Vista. She says doing specific outreach like this is important in the COVID-19 fight.

"We are a family-based ethnic group. I’ve lost three people to COVID and I don’t want to lose anyone else. This is an amazing way to make a difference," said Mendiola.