Goodwill store in San Diego to hold wedding day sale

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s a sale that will make you say "yes" to the dress.

On Monday, the Goodwill store in San Diego's Midway District will have wedding dresses for sale at prices starting at just under $30.

Other wedding-related items such as bridesmaid gowns, flower girl dresses, and event decorations will also be on sale during the one-day event.

Goodwill officials said, “Many gowns are brand name designer dresses with original tags still attached.”

“We were thinking what an incredible opportunity for a new bride to come in and find her dress at a fraction of the cost and be able to save and spend that money somewhere else," said Darlene Cossio, director of marketing for Goodwill Industries of San Diego County.

Monday’s sale will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., at the Goodwill location on 3663 Rosecrans St.