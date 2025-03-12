Goodbye to free checked bags at Southwest

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — For now at San Diego International Airport, you can check two bags for free at Southwest.

The length, width and height can total up to 62 inches. Each bag can be up to 50 pounds. You can even bring skis or a golf bag as one of your free ones. But in a few months, you will have to pay for it.

"It’s almost like I cannot catch a break with these flights," said Jaden Crosson.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens first spoke with Jaden last year. He was traveling back and forth from San Diego to Sacramento. Jaden was a loyal Spirit Airlines customer.

"I have seen it as low as $39 to $55 for the flight. Then the luggage is going to be $55 if I want to add a checked bag," he said in December.

But Spirit cut that route. Jaden switched to Southwest.

"Every time something happens, I jump an airline and then something else happens," Jaden said.

Jaden is a content creator and documents his travel experiences. He says this will impact his business and he may have to skip out on trips.

"Sometimes I get invited by companies to travel to Southern California. I usually pay for luggage and the flight, and they cover the hotel and theme park. So if I am paying for my own travel, now I need to consider. Can I afford to go on this trip," he said.

You could see the bag changes at Southwest starting at the end of May.