Good Samaritans help victims in fiery I-8 crash

KGTV
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:26:02-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Marine was among several people who rushed to help victims of a fiery crash on Interstate 8 in the College Area.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, two cars were involved in a crash on westbound I-8 near College Avenue, resulting in an emergency response.

Several other drivers, including active-duty Marine Nicholas Lahay, pulled over and helped people who were in the crash. The good Samaritans also pulled a driver out of the wreckage just moments before one of the vehicles burst into flames.

"We were trying to get him out quick and get away. We went back to see if there was anyone else in the car; the car was up in flames at that point," Lahay told the 10News Breaking News Tracker.

Multiple people were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions were unknown.

The crash forced the shutdown of westbound I-8 lanes in the area.

