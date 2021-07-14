Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'God opened the door': Mystery surrounds US asylum picks

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Lizeth Morales, left, of Honduras, and her son, Alex Cortillo, right, get a hug from Erika Valladares Ponce, center, as they wait to cross into the United States to begin the asylum process Monday, July 5, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of people are allowed into the U.S. twice a day at a San Diego border crossing, part of a system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening back up the asylum system in the U.S. Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants can apply for a limited number of slots to claim humanitarian protection. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Immigration Asylum
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 14:03:17-04

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under a hazy system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening back up the asylum system in the U.S.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants can apply for a limited number of slots to claim humanitarian protection.

But there is no published list of advocacy groups deciding who is vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

Final decisions rest with U.S. authorities, who don’t disclose their criteria or say how many are admitted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th

WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th