'God opened the door': Mystery surrounds US asylum picks

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under a hazy system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening back up the asylum system in the U.S.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants can apply for a limited number of slots to claim humanitarian protection.

But there is no published list of advocacy groups deciding who is vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

Final decisions rest with U.S. authorities, who don’t disclose their criteria or say how many are admitted.