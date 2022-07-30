Giving back at Veteran's Village's Stand Down event

It’s a one-stop resource shop that serves as a hand-up— not a hand down for veterans at risk of facing homelessness or who already are homeless.

The Veteran's Village’s annual Stand Down event is now on day two, and hundreds have already taken advantage of what it has to offer.

Among the hundreds of veterans taking advantage of food, haircuts, and several other free resources is volunteer Frank Tucker.

“I’m doing security,” said Frank Tucker,

Tucker is an Army veteran who graduated from the Veteran’s Villages program.

"VVSD and the Federal Court saved my life,” he said.

He said the non-profit has also given him the will to live.

“I have stage three cancer— lung cancer," he explained. “They told me - no matter how bad I want to die, I’ve got to keep striving and the best way I know how is to help other veterans.”

Tucker is doing just that.

Hundreds of veterans packed the event in the first 24 hours.

CEO Akilah Templeton said seeing the faces and hearing the stories makes it all worth it.

"This is a safe place. I know that sometimes our veterans can feel kind of proud, but we want them to know that we’re here for them," she said.

As for Tucker, he tells veterans who are struggling that they have to want to get help.

“VVSD has some of the best tools there is to help you," said Templeton.

This event continues until Sunday afternoon.

