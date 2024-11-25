Girl, 17, stabbed in chest during altercation at Paradise Hills park

SAN DIEGO - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital Monday after being stabbed in the chest with a butcher knife at Paradise Hills Community Park, San Diego Police said Monday.

The girl and a 21-year-old woman were with a group of women drinking at the park at 6784 Potomac St. at 4:37 p.m. Sunday when they started arguing, according to a police statement.

The girl hit the woman with her stiletto-healed shoe and the woman stabbed the girl in the chest with a butcher knife, the statement said.

The girl was taken to a hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Southeastern detectives are investigating the stabbing.

