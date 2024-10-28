Watch Now
Girl, 14, injured during fight outside of National City liquor store

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage girl was injured after National City Police said she tried to break up a fight late Sunday night.

National City Police said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Highland Avenue, near E. Division Street, at around 11:30 p.m. due to a reported physical altercation involving two men in front of a liquor store.

According to witnesses, a 14-year-old girl tried to stop the fight, but she was then attacked by several other people.

Officers arrived to find the teen unconscious on the sidewalk; the girl was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

As of early Monday morning, no arrests were made.

