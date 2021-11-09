Watch
George Bailey Detention Facility inmate dies in hospital

Posted at 7:09 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:09:47-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A jail inmate who suffered a medical emergency last month at George Bailey Detention Facility died in a hospital Monday.

Richard Frederick Eshbach, 58, was hospitalized Oct. 19 and his condition deteriorated severely over the ensuing weeks, according to sheriff's officials, who did not disclose the nature of his illness or injury.

An autopsy in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Eshbach, an Oceanside resident, had been in custody at the Otay Mesa jail since Sept. 17, when he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating court orders, Seiver said.

