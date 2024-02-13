Watch Now
Geologist breaks down overnight earthquakes in El Centro

Several earthquakes and aftershocks were reported near El Centro Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Map shows series of earthquakes that hit El Centro, CA overnight on February 12, 2024.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 12, 2024
EL CENTRO, CA — It was a long night for people living in El Centro.

"I was already in bed and it just started shaking," said Norma Aguilar, who lives in neighboring Calexico.

Several earthquakes and aftershocks were reported near El Centro Monday, the largest a 4.8 magnitude right around midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"12 magnitude 3 and 4 earthquakes within less than 3 hours. That's quite an event. Not big enough earthquakes that it's going to kill anybody or do serious damage, but give people a lot to talk about today," said Doctor Pat Abbott, a professor and geologist.

The earthquake cause a waterline break at an apartment complex, displacing 11 residents, according to the City of El Centro.

