Gender-neutral brand in San Diego makes debut on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One San Diego brand is making a big splash on ABC’s Shark Tank Friday tonight.

Dapper Boi’s mission is to make clothes for everyone and for the past eight years, they’ve been doing just that.

“It was my wife and I that started the brand. It was really because of my own personal struggle," said Vicky Pasche, co-founder.

The couple started the brand in 2015.

"Shopping in the men’s department— not made to fit the curves of a woman’s body or really anybody you know for that reason. It was also just a super awkward experience socially - you know going over to the men’s department. What fitting room would I go into?" said Pasche.

They never gave up on the brand even when the going got tough during the pandemic.

The company has blossomed.

It's sold selling millions of dollars worth of clothing with a message of, "you belong."

“We get stories from parents that we’ll never forget. That their daughter was suicidal because they felt that they didn’t fit into this society until they saw one of our ads and she started smiling and the mom reached out in this specific story to thank us," explained Pasche.

Now, that message is making a big splash on ABC's "Shark Tank."

“Our fulfillment center here at ship city is getting everything ready to go for this huge airing tonight. Yeah we hope we’re ready," said Pasche.

Pasche believed the brand would make it on Shark Tank. In fact, the couple applied back in 2015, but 2023 was the year the brand was ready.

"Yes. Yes. I believed it always. It’s just crazy that it’s truly actually happening like today," said Pasche.

Shark Tank airs Friday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Dapper Boi will have a watch party to celebrate their big accomplishment at NOVO in Chula Vista starting at 7 p.m.