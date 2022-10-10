Gaslamp erupts with cheers as Padres win Wild Card series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cheers could be heard across Gaslamp as the Padres won their Wild Card series against the New York Mets.

"Right now I feel like… it’s unbelievable,” said Jason Meza.

Hundreds of fans celebrated in bars downtown as cars drove by honking in support.

Even though Sunday night’s game was in New York, fans hoped their team could feel their support from afar.

“It feels like a home game honestly. We’re just out here cheering on the Padres. We've been having the chants going on for Ha-Seong Kim and Joe Musgrove,” said Kendall Jordan.

“I think today’s just giving the city a sense of pride. Like you’re proud to live in San Diego. So we’re hoping for the best,” said Phoebe Pickard.

As the Padres advance, fans are hopeful the Friars will take it all the way to the World Series.

“I’m ready for the next series when we play the Dodgers and we beat them at home and win the series,” said Kayla Jordan.

The Padres play the Dodgers in LA for Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll return for a home game at Petco on Friday.

