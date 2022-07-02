Gas tax increases in California amid record prices

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) — Still no relief in sight for California drivers.

The state excise tax, which was already scheduled to go up, rose by three cents Friday.

But there was some encouraging news coming out of Sacramento this week.

Included in the recently signed budget is a plan to issue rebates to taxpayers.

Although, it may take several months before people actually see anything in their bank accounts.

According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board, the payments aren't expected to start being issued until the end of October 2022.

As for who's eligible, there's several requirements including:

-Filing your 2020 tax return by October 2021.

-Having been a California resident for six months or more during the 2020 tax year.

-And be a California resident on the date the payment is issued.

The income requirement is broken down in three major groups, Joint filers, head of households and individuals.

You'll also receive more money if you have a dependent.

Joint filers or heads of households making up to $500,000 could see payments and individuals making up to $250,000 could also be eligible to get money back.

If you'd like more information on eligibility or to calculate how much you might receive, you can click here.

