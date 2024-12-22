Gas station robbery suspect at large in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An alleged getaway driver was arrested today and accused of aiding an armed accomplice who robbed a gas station in San Diego, authorities said.

The robbery occurred around 7:10 a.m. Saturday at 3010 Market St. at a 76 station near the intersection of 30th Street in the Stockton neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

``He approached the cashier and displayed a firearm, demanding display items. The suspect got into the passenger side of a black Dodge truck which left the area,'' the department reported.

The truck was later found along with the driver, who was identified as Juan Correa. He was arrested, police said.

The armed suspect is at large. He was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, face mask, dark pants, red gloves and black-and-white athletic shoes.

No injuries were reported. Authorities urged anyone with information related to the robbery to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.