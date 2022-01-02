Gas station robbed in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gas station in University City was robbed at gunpoint, police said Sunday.

The man entered the station in the 3900 block of Governor Drive at about 8 p.m. Saturday and pointed his gun at an employee, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took money from the register and walked out the front door, the officer said. He was last seen headed north on Genesee Avenue.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s with a goatee and wearing a multi-colored hoodie, black jeans and shoes and a dark baseball cap, Heims said.

Robbery detectives were investigating.