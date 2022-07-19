NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — If you ever go through a car wash at a gas station, you may notice the gas prices there are cheaper. That's because many gas station owners lower their prices, attract more people to spend more money on services.

"We make the most money on drinks and snacks. All the pops and sodas. Car wash," says Martin Yousif, manager of Express Gas in National City.

Express Gas has some of the cheapest prices in National City. Yousif says the added services and snacks increase profits. It couldn't come at a better time. He says when it comes to purchasing the gas from companies, options are limited.

"We don't have a lot of negotiation. You either like it or you don't. You have to purchase," said Yousif.

The Auto Club of Southern California says the average gas price for regular in the San Diego area is down 47 cents from a month ago.

"Here in the U.S. people are filling up less than what was expected. People are making changes to their daily routines, carpooling more and using public transit," says Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California

Shupe says other reasons, people are concerned about the economy and oil prices.

"The oil market is just like the stock market. It does not like volatility. This is a volatile situation," he added.

Despite the ups and downs, Yousif says he still enjoys what he does because long time customers keep coming back.

"It's like family. Everyone knows each other over here. Its like a small town," he added.

