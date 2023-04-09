Gas station doors shattered after shooting in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - Multiple shots were fired early Sunday from a vehicle at a Vista gas station's glass front door, which shattered, sheriff's officials said.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Union 76 station near the intersection of Olive Avenue and North Melrose Drive, according to Lt. Martha Hernandez of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Multiple gunshots were fired and a vehicle was heard speeding away.

The station employee was the only person inside the store and was unharmed.

A search of the area was conducted, but no suspect or suspect vehicle was found, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.