Gas prices rise 10 cents in one day, affecting ride share drivers, small businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gasoline in San Diego is now averaging $5.43 a gallon.

The price has gone up 62 cents in just the last week because of the invasion, increasing 10 cents from Monday to Tuesday.

"Before I wasn't trying to get money from gas from the job, but now it's a big number and it makes a huge difference on the budget," said Jaime Mendez.

The owner of Mendez Construction has been in the business for over 20 years. He is currently working on four projects, using 7 trucks that run daily on two tanks of diesel.

"I used to pay $150 to fill the full two tanks of diesel," explains Mendez. "And now I'm paying almost 200 dollars on the truck."

Those cost doesn't include the gasoline used for equipment, and the weight of that extra cost has tricked down to the customer. Mendez said he has had to adjust their costs to meet the prices his company is now paying for.

"Otherwise, if I don't do that then I won't be able to go forward with business," said Mendez.

His employees have asked for help in paying for their own gas. But Jaime says that cash is tight and he's just trying to figure out a solution.

"Figure out and make a system, where the money is going to come from, and how we are going to spread it," he says. "So it's good for them, it's good for me and we all survive."

Michael DiLauro oversees 5 catering trucks that travel around the county and to cities like Los Angeles. The trucks travel anywhere from 15 to 20 times a week.

"I suspect this month it can be up to 28 hundred dollars in gas just to get the trucks to the events," said DiLauro.

He says that he never used to pay attention to receipts, but now he is keeping a close eye.

"Our distributors have to send us the food as well," explains DiLauro. "They are going to be feeling the gas prices, and hopefully they don't pass that on to us."

And for those who are ride share drivers, doing roughly 30 rides a day everyday, it's expensive.

"Last week, 300 dollars," one Uber and Lyft driver explains he paid for gas. "This is hybrid car, 300 dollars just for gas."

Uber and Lyft tells ABC10News that they have invested in programs that give drivers cash back and help them save cents at the pump.

Uber said:

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”

Lyft shared:

"We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Our investments in programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump. We’ll continue to explore other ways to help the driver community."

But for those taking on passengers, like full-time Uber drivers, who say they make roughly 15 hundred a week and it's still not enough.

The full-time Uber driver said he has actually made the decision to move to Washington state. He says that their average is four dollars.

Currently according to AAA, California is currently the state with the highest gas average in the US.