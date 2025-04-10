Gas prices in San Diego, across country expected to rise as summer approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As summer draws closer, experts predict an increase in gas prices that could force consumers to adapt their budgeting strategies.

According to AAA, the transition to summer fuel blends will contribute to higher costs at the pump.

Abraham Castro, who drives a Toyota Tacoma truck, shared how rising gas prices affect his household finances.

“I spend like $100 a week on gas,” he said. “It's very scary because our rent is expensive, gas is expensive, groceries are expensive … everything's super expensive, so it's very hard.”

AAA explains that the summer blend is typically more costly to produce than the winter blend.

“A winter blend is a fuel blend that makes sense for the weather at that period of time because it's colder, versus the summer blend, which is basically made for summer weather, which is heat, and it's more resistant for that,” said AAA spokesperson Gianella Ghiglino.

The increase in gas prices comes as many residents plan summer travel. John Holly, who recently drove from Texas to San Diego, observed significant price discrepancies.

"You plan what you plan. And it costs what it costs," he said. "You have no choice."

For those looking to maximize their gas mileage, experts recommend maintaining vehicle upkeep and ensuring tires are in good condition. Additionally, some consumers are considering future vehicle technologies that could change commuting altogether.

Ghiglino said, "Technology is always moving and progressing. That’s definitely something for people to keep in mind when they’re purchasing a vehicle.”

With gas prices anticipated to rise, consumers will need to remain vigilant in planning their budgets as they head into the summer months.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”