Gas prices hit record high in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are seeing record high gas prices this weekend.

The average price of gas in San Diego County is $4.74, but some areas are paying more than others. In Kearny Mesa, it's $4.99 for one gallon of regular gas.

"I'm really shocked because gas prices are so expensive," said customer Elaine Montenegro.

The trend does not look like it is going anywhere anytime soon.

The average price of regular gas has increased 18 times in the last 20 days, according to figures from triple a and oil price information service.

Experts said the spike is because of the growing tensions at the Ukraine border.

Russia is one of the largest producers of oil in the world.

Those troubles are forcing San Diegans like Montenegro to readjust her budget.

"We're always communicating because you have to drive everywhere in Southern California and that means not as many toys for this little one," said Montenegro.

For business owners like, Chris Whitcomb, says it makes him think twice about staying in business.

He runs a trucking company called. Nation's Finest Transporters Inc.

"We used to be able to fill our diesel trucks up for about $120 a day and now we're between $300 and $340 a day," said Whitcomb.

He said the spike forced him to raise his rates.

"Over the course of the last couple of years, I've raised my rates about seven or eight times."