Gas prices across San Diego County drop for 40th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 40th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1 cent to $5.698, its lowest amount since March 9.

The average price has decreased 67.5 cents during the streak, including 1.7 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 18 cents less than one week ago and 58.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.381 more than one year ago. It has dropped 67.5 cents since rising to a record $6.373 June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.355. It has dropped 66.1 cents over the past 41 days, including 1.6 cents Sunday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16.6 cents less than one week ago and 55.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.20 more than one year ago. It has dropped 66.1 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.