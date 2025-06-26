SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A broken gas line prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place notices in the Bay Park area Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire Department says the call for the broken pipe came in around 12:48 p.m.

They said a construction crew broke the pipe while working on a project in the area.

SDGE said that they are on scene working to fix the break.

The fire department said they will stay on scene until the leak has been stopped.

ABC 10News photojournalist Ginny Creighton is on the scene and says the gas escaping is pretty loud and there is a heavy natural gas smell in the area.

Watch video from the scene ⬇️

Gas leak prompts evacuation notice in Bay Park

Bay Park Elementary school is sheltering in place, and kids participating in the prime time program are being released to parents through a gate on the east side of the school.