Gas leak on Navy ship leads to 5 injuries, SDFD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a gas leak on a Navy ship in which five people were injured Friday afternoon.

SDFD first received the call about the gas leak around 1:20 p.m. Units responded to 2205 Belt St., which is near the Coronado Bridge.

SDFD public information officer Mónica Muñoz confirmed to ABC 10News that the leak was on a Navy vessel. As first responders arrived, the rest of the people who were on the ship deboarded.

Sky10

Around 2 p.m., paramedics evaluated the injured to see if they needed to be taken to the hospital. SDFD said it took the patients to Balboa Naval Medical Center for further treatment.

10News has reached out to the Navy for more information. Our newsroom is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest details.