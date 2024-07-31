Watch Now
Gas leak leads to fire outside of Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A broken gas main led to a big fire at a construction site on the Westfield Plaza Bonita shopping mall property early Wednesday morning.

National City Fire Department officials said construction crews were working on a project in the parking lot near the Round 1 Arcade and Nordstrom Rack at around 3 a.m. when a construction vehicle hit a gas main.

Officials believe heat from the vehicle ignited a fire with flames shooting several feet into the air.

Flames engulfed at least one construction vehicle; no injuries have been reported.

As of 6 a.m., the fire — isolated to just the construction site — has continued to burn.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the mall property.

