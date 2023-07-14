Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over 500 homes in Poway evacuated due to gas leak

city_of_poway.jpg
KGTV
city_of_poway.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 16:20:06-04

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A gas leak at a Poway intersection Friday morning forced the evacuation of over 500 homes and led to road closures in the area.

The gas leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Holland and Pomerado roads, according to Poway Fire officials.

City of Poway officials said evacuations orders were issued for businesses and residents along Pomerado Road, Holland Road, Powers Road, and Halper Road.

Poway Fire officials said at least 530 homes were evacuated due leak.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said Pomerado Road was shut down between Leone Way and Vaughan Road.

In a tweet, San Diego Gas & Electric said the natural gas leak was caused by a “third-party dig-in."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Pride Info

Exploring San Diego

Click Here for Pride Info