Over 500 homes in Poway evacuated due to gas leak

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A gas leak at a Poway intersection Friday morning forced the evacuation of over 500 homes and led to road closures in the area.

The gas leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Holland and Pomerado roads, according to Poway Fire officials.

City of Poway officials said evacuations orders were issued for businesses and residents along Pomerado Road, Holland Road, Powers Road, and Halper Road.

Poway Fire officials said at least 530 homes were evacuated due leak.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mesa View Baptist Church located at 13230 Pomerado Road.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said Pomerado Road was shut down between Leone Way and Vaughan Road.

In a tweet, San Diego Gas & Electric said the natural gas leak was caused by a “third-party dig-in."