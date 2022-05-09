Watch
Gas leak forces Mission Valley businesses to evacuate

KGTV
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:55:30-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Several businesses have been evacuated Monday after a gas main ruptured in a business plaza in Mission Valley.

San Diego Fire and Rescue crews cleared the area surrounding 4242 Camino Del Rio North, near the Interstate 8/I-15 interchange, after a two-inch gas main ruptured about 8:30 a.m. They were working to clear the scene with San Diego Gas and Electric.

A coffee shop, gas station, car wash and other businesses in the area will impacted for an unknown duration, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

