Gas is as low as $4.99 in some parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some good news for San Diegans' budgets gas prices continues to drop in the county.

On Johnson and El Cajon Boulevard, two gas stations are attracting drivers with $4.99 per gallon of unleaded gas.

“I’m telling you, I was shocked and even the premium," said Pauline Aberill.

While another customer said she filled up two vehicles at the gas station.

“I saw this online this morning. It was time to fill up. So, sixty dollars filled it up," said Sheryl Leath.

Both took advantage of the price, especially since AAA reports the average gas price was $6.36 a month ago.

“Like everybody else, we just started cutting corners elsewhere," said Aberill.

Cheryl said she never wanted to feel the full impact, so she never let her gas tank hit empty.

“ I just made sure I never went under half a tank," said Leath.

The Automotive Club of Southern California said the drop is a result of economic concerns.

“ I work in Kerney Mesa. So, it’s like a 30-mile round trip every day. So, it’s quite a relief, said Leath.

Aberill agreed the drop is significant.

"I mean 80 cents per gallon less than it was a month ago," said Aberill.

You can find more inexpensive gas stations around San Diego County here.

