Gardening experts recommend early preparation for summer planting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As summer approaches, gardening enthusiasts are being urged by plant experts to start preparing their gardens now. The advice comes as people increasingly look to grow their own fruits and vegetables, with potential savings in mind.

James Flynn, a manager at Walter Anderson Nursery, emphasizes the financial benefits of home gardening.

“It’s easier than you think,” he said, suggesting that patience can be a key money-saving technique.

Customers can either buy seeds, which cost between $3 to $5 per pack, or purchase potted plants.

Flynn noted that with seeds, gardeners can expect to yield 10 to 20 peppers per plant at a much lower cost than grocery store prices.

“You’re talking about a couple bucks a pound for peppers at the grocery store,” he stated. “If you buy a pack of seeds, you’ve got 30 plants.”

Potted plants, which may be in various stages of growth, can be purchased for a minimum of $30, but potential gardeners are also urged to consider other costs, such as soil and fertilizer.

Flynn warned, “If you start with kind of a lower grade potting soil, no fertilizer, your plant's going to possibly struggle."

Laurie Petit, a home gardener since the pandemic, primarily grows tomato plants, zucchinis, peppers, and basil. She reports spending less than $200 a month on her garden and values the sense of ownership that comes with harvesting her own produce.

“You don’t have to run to the grocery store, and it’s just there,” Petit noted. “I was just out there last night enjoying and my tomato plants are already this tall. So that's rewarding when you can grow tomato plants taller than yourself.”

With summer just around the corner, experts encourage aspiring gardeners to take action now.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.