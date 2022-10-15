Game 3: Fans react to the Padres' big playoff win at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — On Friday night, history was made as the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the playoffs against the Dodgers.

Fans inside Petco Park were relentless with their cheers – at the end of the night, there was nothing but relief and overwhelming joy.

“It was magic. We believe. We just always believe we’re the friar faithful!” one fan told 10News.

The last time the Padres were in the playoffs for a home game was back in 2006.

“Trent Grisham all of a sudden…home runs everywhere. Manny Machado MVP! San Diego respects Manny Machado,” said a father and son.

Fans agree it was an electric moment they’ll never forget. But the work isn’t done yet! ABC 10News will be back for Game 4 on Saturday.

