GALLERY: Storm damage around San Diego County from Hilary

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

KGTV

KGTV

A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area. ABC 10News

A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area. ABC 10News

A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area. ABC 10News

Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary ripped a shed completely off its base, and the homeowner says it almost flew away. This happened in the Fire Mountain neighborhood of Oceanside. Anna Keeve

A tree fell down in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Sunday afternoon has Hilary moved through the area. Renz Gonzalez

Prev 1 / Ad Next