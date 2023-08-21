GALLERY: Storm damage around San Diego County from Hilary
Tropical Storm Hilary brought down trees, tore apart sheds and inundated streets around San Diego County as it moved through the area Sunday. Although the storm is chugging along, the impacts are still being felt Monday.
A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area. Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary ripped a shed completely off its base, and the homeowner says it almost flew away. This happened in the Fire Mountain neighborhood of Oceanside. A tree fell down in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Sunday afternoon has Hilary moved through the area.