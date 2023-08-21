Watch Now
GALLERY: Storm damage around San Diego County from Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary brought down trees, tore apart sheds and inundated streets around San Diego County as it moved through the area Sunday. Although the storm is chugging along, the impacts are still being felt Monday.

hillcrest_tree_down_hilary_082123.jpg Photo by: KGTV carmel_valley_tree_down_hilary_082123.jpg Photo by: KGTV university city home tree A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area.Photo by: ABC 10News tree on university city home A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area.Photo by: ABC 10News tree roots university city A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2023-08-20 at 11.21.54 PM.png Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary ripped a shed completely off its base, and the homeowner says it almost flew away. This happened in the Fire Mountain neighborhood of Oceanside.Photo by: Anna Keeve curtains generic (3).jpg A tree fell down in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Sunday afternoon has Hilary moved through the area.Photo by: Renz Gonzalez

Strong winds from Tropical Storm Hilary ripped a shed completely off its base, and the homeowner says it almost flew away. This happened in the Fire Mountain neighborhood of Oceanside.Anna Keeve
A tree fell down in a Mira Mesa neighborhood Sunday afternoon has Hilary moved through the area.Renz Gonzalez
