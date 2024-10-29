Fungus fatal for bats may be present in San Diego County, officials say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An invasive fungus that has killed millions of bats may be present in San Diego County, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday.

The fungus that causes "white-nose syndrome" has been positively detected in Humboldt, Sutter, Placer, Amador and Inyo counties. According to a Department of Fish and Wildlife statement, "inconclusive laboratory results suggest the fungus may also be present" in San Diego County, as well as Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, Plumas, Alpine, and San Bernardino counties.

Officials said white-nose syndrome does not infect humans or other animals. However, humans can spread the disease if fungal spores from bat roosts cling to clothing or other items.

The disease -- so named for the white fuzzy fungal growth that appears on the faces of infected bats -- often causes bats to end their winter hibernation prematurely and seek food and water in the cold, risking death by starvation, dehydration, and/or exposure.

While the CDFW says the disease hasn't been observed in any bats in California -- home to 25 different species -- the fungal pathogen's presence could mean the disease will manifest "within the next years."

People who come across sick or dead bats, or notice bats acting strangely -- such as flying or roosting outside during the winter -- were advised not to handle the animals.

Instead, those sightings should be reported to CDFW at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Laboratories/Wildlife-Health/Monitoring/WNS/Report.

