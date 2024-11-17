Full rail closure and bluff stabilization this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—Rail closures this weekend will impact passenger and freight trains between San Diego and Oceanside. The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) says the closure will be from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

This affects the North County Transit District, Amtrack, and the freight carrier BNSF. SANDAG says that routinely scheduled closures like this one are meant to align with work schedules and minimize community impact.

During the rail closure, stabilization work along the Del Mar bluffs will also take place, continuing construction on the Batiquitos Lagoon Double-Track project. SANDAG says crews will install steel beams and reinforce the existing piles on the bluffs.

Residents in the area may hear drilling and construction noise or notice worksite lights. Increased traffic is expected between the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot, Camino Del Mar, and Coast Boulevard north of 15th Street. Pedestrian trails along the bluffs near the North Torrey Pines Road and Carmel Valley Road intersection and the ends of 11th and 12th streets will be closed this weekend as well.

SANDAG warns people not to enter construction zones during this time.