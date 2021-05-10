Watch
Fugitive leads bounty hunters on high-speed chase in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood

A wanted fugitive led bounty hunters on a pursuit early Monday morning that eventually led to a crash in the Mountain View area.
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A wanted fugitive led bounty hunters on a pursuit early Monday morning that eventually ended in a crash in the Mountain View area.

Just before 3 a.m., a group of bounty hunters attempted to take a fugitive into custody, but he sped off in a black sedan.

The bounty hunters pursued the man until he crashed into a shed and tree on Ocean View Boulevard and Cuyamaca Avenue. The fugitive got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away.

San Diego Police officers assisted the bounty hunters in a search of the immediate area, but they were not able to track the man down as of 6 a.m.

The man, who was not publicly identified, is believed to be armed.

Bounty hunters and police did not disclose what the man was wanted for.

