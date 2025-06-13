FROM THE VAULT: Opening Day at the Del Mar Fair in 1990

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday marked the opening day of the 2025 edition of the San Diego County Fair, so it was only natural for the ABC 10News team to dig back into the vault to see what fairs in years past have looked like.

The fair has been a tradition in San Diego since the 1800s, but we're not looking quite that far back today.

Let's dip into the vault to 1990, when our Lisa Kim visited opening day of what was then called the Del Mar Fair.

Head to the video player at the top of this page to watch the story.