FROM THE VAULT: History of smuggling events in San Diego waters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego has seen a significant increase in maritime human smuggling incidents in recent years. According to the Coast Guard, there have been 304 incidents this fiscal year alone in San Diego waters.

ABC 10News has been covering maritime human smuggling events for decades, witnessing firsthand how the issue has worsened over time.

To better understand the origin of pangas in our waters and the measures taken over the years, we looked into our archives and found a story from 17 years ago. In that report, reporter Kerstin Lindquist followed the path some smugglers take, traveling to rarely seen parts of Mexico.

