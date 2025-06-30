FROM THE VAULT: Final toll for Coronado Bridge collected 23 years ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We take it for granted now, but crossing the Coronado Bridge wasn't always free. June 27, 2002, marked the last day a toll was collected there.

Tolls were collected on the Coronado Bridge for 33 years, even though the original bonds to finance it were paid off after 17 years. The cost was 60 cents each direction when the bridge opened in 1969, or you could take the long way around on the Silver Strand. The toll went as high as $1.20 over the years, before dropping to an even $1.