From the Vault: Del Mar's 1993 Opening Day brought fashion, crowds, and controversy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In this archival footage, we look back at the Del Mar's Opening day in 1993, which also included the grand reopening of the newly renovated Turf Club.

The day drew large crowds dressed in their finest attire while introducing new policies that would soon affect regular patrons.

The newly renovated facility featured an upscale atmosphere that encouraged patrons to dress for the occasion.

Flowers and fedoras dotted the landscape as racing enthusiasts gathered to enjoy the spectacle. While beer flowed freely on the grounds, the upstairs areas featured champagne service, highlighting the venue's attempt to create a more upscale experience.

The day was special for more than just racing, as one couple used the occasion to celebrate their engagement.

"I can't believe her. She means the world to me," the newly engaged man said.

The renovations included luxury skyboxes that offered premium views of the track. The owner of Caliente Racetrack had purchased a season box for $25,000.

"It's beautiful. It really is. I mean this is really something to go forward," the owner said when asked about the renovations.

A controversial change announced during the reopening was a new policy prohibiting outside beer beginning the following week, a rule that immediately sparked reactions from regular patrons.

"That hurts a lot," one beer drinker said.

When asked what they planned to do about the new rule, another patron replied, "Sneak them in. You have one week to think about it and after that put them in a backpack."

The reopening wasn't without its issues. A sewer spill had flooded the jockey's room on opening day, though most visitors seemed to overlook this problem in their excitement about the renovations.

"Oh great, great big. I couldn't watch the race because I was like this - looking around," one excited visitor said, apparently demonstrating their enthusiasm.

Another attendee added, "I liked it. It's very nice. I just wish they'd get the water away there coming out is a little tough."

After the final race, some headed to the ATM while others celebrated their winnings. One man who won $2.85 had a pointed message for those who weren't as fortunate.

"I'm a winner. You lost. It doesn't matter whether you lose a dime or $5. You're a loser. There's a difference. You're a loser or I'm a winner," he said.

