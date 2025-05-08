FROM THE VAULT: Looking back at Pope John Paul II's visit to LA in 1987

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the world watches the selection of a new pope, we're revisiting one of Southern California's most significant papal encounters from our archives.

In 1987, Pope John Paul II made a historic visit to Los Angeles, drawing massive crowds and creating lasting memories for those who witnessed the event.

The pope spent two days in LA, drawing a crowd of 103,000 people to a mass at the coliseum.