From rose-dusted cocktails to beet-infused pasta, reasons why rain shouldn't ruin your Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many local restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals and specials – hoping the drizzly weather doesn’t deter customers.

“We have a cocktail that’s paired with a hot chocolate macaron…it’s a specialty of our pastry chef,” said Whitney McMillen, an events coordinator with Barleymash. Their restaurant is also offering a rose-topped cocktail with Bourbon and Turkish delight called "roses are red."

Barleymash added they’re also offering cozy Valentine's Day Karaoke in their speakeasy downstairs.

“They’ll be able to sing either love songs…or love stinks. Whatever feels right, ya know?” said McMillen, laughing.

Over in Little Italy, several restaurants are offering unique menu items.

“We’re offering gnocchi with beets. It’s a red gnocchi with a special sauce with saffron, prosciutto…all the goodies,” said Paolo Tagliani, the owner of Solunto Restaurant & Bakery.

Tagliani’s bakery is also filled with heart-shaped macarons, pastries and chocolates. However, he fears it might be a slower Valentine’s Day than anticipated due to weather. He and his staff spent part of the day preparing their patio to keep customers dry.

Similarly, many restaurants downtown were busy pulling out umbrellas, heaters and fireplaces to keep people with reservations toasty and warm for the holiday.

