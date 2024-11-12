From housing to healthcare: VA resources available for local vets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— More than 500 veterans live on the streets in San Diego County, according to 2024 Point-in-Time count data.

“What I would say is…veterans, come on into our VA facilities. We're going to take care of you,” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Director of the San Diego VA Healthcare System.

Dr. Pearson served 34 years in the Navy. He says that transitioning from active duty service is one of the biggest challenges vets face.

“I think transitions are never easy. Unless we have a great plan in place, things are a little bit challenging,” Pearson said.

Pearson says the VA is here to help vets through that process every step of the way.

“We actually now have more than 2,000 veterans that are continuously sheltered…we just hit that milestone this year.”

According to a spokesperson, since October of 2023, VA San Diego has enrolled more than 7,000 new veterans in VA healthcare.

Dr. Pearson urges any vet needing a helping hand – with anything from housing to healthcare – to simply reach out.

“Every day is Veterans Day at the VA health care system and veteran care. It is our mission.”