Friends, teammates remember Mar Vista High school sophomore killed in wrong-way crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The community is mourning the loss of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash early on Wednesday morning in Chula Vista.

According to CHP, a 16-year-old was driving on the southbound of Interstate 5 when a 67-year-old woman driving a sedan slammed into his vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene.

Mar Vista High School families received a letter from the principal on Wednesday afternoon identifying the teen as Ryder, a sophomore.

“Our entire school community has been profoundly affected by this loss,” read the letter. “Ryder was a kind 10th grade student with a memorable smile. He was actively involved in our football program and served as a lifeguard in the community.”

ABC 10News spoke with a few of Ryder’s friends and teammates on campus.

“He had a one-of-a-kind personality. His smile brightened the room,” said Benjamin Moya.

“[He was] really energetic…he was really talented at sports. He knew how to play football,” added Tony Soto.

The school says additional resources, counseling and support will be available to help students through the grieving process.

Ryder’s friends say his memory on and off the field won’t be forgotten.

“His passing is very tragic,” said Moya. “Teammates have always loved him and always will.”