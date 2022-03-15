French Bulldog tops list of most popular dog breeds in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans love French Bulldogs the most, according to the American Kennel Club’s 2021 ranking of most popular dog breeds in San Diego.

The breed, also referred to as “Frenchies,” was not only the most popular breed in San Diego, but it also ranked first in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and several other U.S. cities.

The AKC top 10 dog breeds for 2021 in San Diego:

1. French Bulldogs

2. Bulldogs

3. Labrador Retrievers

4. Golden Retrievers

5. German Shepherds

6. Poodles

7. Pembroke Welsh Corgis

8. Rottweilers

9. Australian Shepherds

10. Yorkshire Terriers

When it comes the U.S., the AKC rankings for 2021 have the Labrador Retriever as the top dog breed. This is the 31st time the Labrador has topped the AKC's list of most popular dogs.

"The Lab’s temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC said in a statement.

LINKS: Most Popular Dog Breeds In U.S. - 2021 | Most Popular Dog Breeds By City - 2021