FreeTatisTaco: San Diego restaurant giving away free tacos for every Fernando Tatis Jr. home run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Friar Faithful will be rewarded in the form of free tacos the next time San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run.

Victor Lopez, who owns El Pollo Grill restaurants in Otay Ranch/Chula Vista, Bonita, and Lemon Grove, said his three locations will be giving away free tacos the day after the slugging shortstop sends one over the fence.

Lopez came up with the promotion after Tatis Jr. went deep five times in the last three games of the Padres’ four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

According to Lopez, it will be one “#FreeTatisTaco” for every home run he hits going forward. If he happens to hit two in a game, customers can claim two tacos the next day.

For their free taco, customers will get to choose either carne asada, pollo asada, or taco charro. The promotion is maximum four per family.

Lopez said the timing of the promotion coincides with the pandemic starting to ease a bit and the Padres playing exciting baseball. He told ABC 10News businesses like his need great marketing to get back on their feet, thus his idea to offer deals like this to customers -- even Dodger fans.