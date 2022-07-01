Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free Slurpee Day Plus 10 begins at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Slurpee.jpg
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Slurpee.jpg
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:39:15-04

(KSTU) — There's nothing more exciting than turning the calendar on a warm San Diego day and learning that it's Free Slurpee Day at everyone's neighborhood 7-Eleven.

Well, one thing is more exciting, which is that Free Slurpee Day is actually Free Slurpee Day Plus 10.

Starting Friday through July 11 (Get it? 7-11?), people can walk, drive, scooter, or parachute into any 7-Eleven or Speedway location and get a free small Slurpee just by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway app.

In addition to the free Slurpee, 7-Eleven is offering other discounted snacks, but let's face it, the Slurpee is the headliner that gets people into the tent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form