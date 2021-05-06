Free gas for nurses offered at Chula Vista gas station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In honor of National Nurses Day, nurses can fill up for free at a South Bay gas station on Thursday afternoon.

From 2 p.m.-5 p.m., members of the San Diego Honda Dealers team will be at the Arco station on 800 Palomar St. in Chula Vista to pump free gas for nurses as they drive to and from their shifts.

The free gas will be on a first come, first served basis, and offered to those with a valid medical ID.

Upcoming free gas location announcements will be shared on the San Diego Honda Dealers Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SDHondaDealers.