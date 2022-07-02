Fourth of July celebrations kick off with Crown City Classic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — About 2,500 people ran in the Crown City Classic in their best red, white and blue attire to kick off the holiday weekend.

“We use this as an annual tradition for our running group to just celebrate the 4th,” said Jenny, runner.

At the front of the race were Ainsley's Angels a group of special needs athletes accompanied by Marines.

“Inclusion is our biggest priority we want everyone to feel like they are included and a part of something and when you come to these races it's just amazing to those who just don’t know whose are but are just cheering them on and making them feel amazing," said Tricia Benton, Ainsley's Angels SoCal representative.

It's her daughter Bailey's fourth time participating in the classic.

“She’s got down syndrome, cerebral palsy, [and] autism. So, there’s not a lot out there for her so events like this are pretty special," she explained.

The race didn’t just bring the community together it raised money for The Islander Sports Foundation. A charity that helps student-athletes in need of uniforms at Coronado schools.

Race organizers said the 2023 Crown City Classic will be a big one because it will be the 50th year of the race.