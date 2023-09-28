Four sexual assault cases reported in one month at Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, CA — California State University San Marcos is sounding the alarm after four sexual assault incidents were reported within the first month of the Fall semester.

"These did occur in campus housing and they also occurred between individuals that had acquaintance, so they either new each other or had conversations," said Margaret Chantung, who has worked at the university for about 16 years.

Chantung says the four cases feels like a slight increase compared to years past.

However, the campus is experiencing a "housing boom," so incidents are more likely to happen on-campus.

"There is a term called the "Red Zone" and that means that students are at risk nationally of sexual assault more often in their first year between that first week of the semester and Thanksgiving," said Chantung.

CSUSM sent out alerts each time an incident of sexual assault was reported and released a video to provide more context.

Joana Diaz is a Freshman at CSUSM. She is not living on-campus, but still finds the news jarring.

"I mean, I know that it is like something scary, especially like maybe for those who are coming from somewhere else and are away from home and they are staying on campus," says Diaz.

If anyone has any information about sexual assault cases on campus, they are encouraged to contact the Title IX office CSUSM.